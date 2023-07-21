GP to contest Stoke Central seat at general election
A GP and city councillor has been chosen as the Conservative candidate to contest the Stoke-on-Trent Central seat at the next general election.
Dr Chandra Kanneganti will be up against Labour candidate Gareth Snell, who previously held the seat from 2017-2019.
Dr Kanneganti has been the ward councillor for Goldenhill and Sandyford since 2019.
Jo Gideon announced in February she would not be standing for re-election.
She said she had not come to the decision lightly and was proud to have served the area and championed local businesses and charities.
