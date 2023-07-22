Two Stoke-on-Trent men charged after man stabbed with bottle
- Published
Two Stoke-on-Trent men have been charged after a man was stabbed with a glass bottle.
The victim remains in hospital after he was seriously injured during disorder in Trinity Street, Hanley, just after 04:00 BST on Friday, police said.
Usama Wajid, 23, and Zain Kabir, 25, appeared at Newcastle Under Lyme Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Staffordshire Police previously said they believed the attack on a man "in his late teens" followed an argument.
Mr Wajid has been charged with wounding with intent, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of cannabis.
Mr Kabir faces charges of grievous bodily harm with intent and theft.
Both men have been remanded in custody, police added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk