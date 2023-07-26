Stoke-on-Trent: Numerous complaints before building collapse
A council said it received "numerous complaints" about a building prior to its partial collapse.
Market Street in Longton remains partially closed after part of a vacant property caved in early on Sunday.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council said its officers fenced the building off after a site visit last week.
The authority is "putting pressure" on the private owner to take swift action, said Cllr Duncan Walker.
"We have received numerous complaints about the building on Market Street, Longton, in the past and have been working closely with the owner to ensure the building is safe," the cabinet member for planning, climate change and regeneration said.
He said the authority had conducted investigations during its site visit, but the building had continued to deteriorate.
"We have now contacted the owner, and their agents, to set out a plan for the future to secure the building and ensure public safety," he said.
"We understand that this is concerning for residents and businesses in the town but we will continue to put pressure on the owner to ensure they take appropriate action, quickly, to prevent the cost of this work falling to the tax-payer."
If nothing was done, the authority would conduct "a robust assessment" of the building and adjoining properties to establish next steps, Mr Walker added.
Staffordshire Police was called to the building collapse just after 03:45 BST on Sunday.
A police spokesperson said the incident was now in the hands of the local authority and highways department.
