Travellers evicted from Wolstanton Marsh by council
A group of travellers who had moved on to a popular parkland have been evicted by the local council.
About 25 caravans had been driven on to Wolstanton Marsh, in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, earlier this week.
The borough council had been granted a section 78 order to evict the occupants, MP Aaron Bell said.
The local authority has also installed wooden bollards on the marsh to deter people from driving on to the land again.
Council staff have cleared up rubbish that had been left behind, the MP said.
