New sports and games area for children in Stoke-on-Trent
- Published
A games area in Stoke-on-Trent will be redeveloped with a £100,000 contribution from housing developers.
The Meir North area is "the fourth most deprived ward in the city" and has a relatively high number of children, the city council said.
Its multi-use games area on Stansmore Road is beyond repair and the authority plans to build a new sports area in its place.
The council hopes to receive another £300,000 from the Football Foundation.
The £100,000 has come from a Section 106 agreement in which the city council received money when a deal was agreed for a developer to build housing off Caverswall Lane.
The Meir North area is the second most densely populated council ward in Stoke-on-Trent and the authority said it had been difficult to find land for the new sports area and that is why it chose to redevelop the existing play area.
The new sports area, which the Football Foundation calls a Playzone, will have space for football and at least one other sport.
