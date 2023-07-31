Two arson arrests after dog dies in Stoke-on-Trent flat fire
Two people have been arrested after a dog died in a flat fire in Stoke-on-Trent.
Firefighters were called to a blaze on the ground floor of a building in Sutton Place, Chell Heath, on Sunday at about 17:40 BST.
No injuries were reported but it is believed the dog inhaled a lethal amount of smoke, fire crews said.
A woman, 49, and a man, 40, were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
The suspects, both from Stoke-on-Trent, remain in custody while inquiries continue, Staffordshire Police said.
The force is working alongside fire investigators to find the cause of the fire.
