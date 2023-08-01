Theatre group to close after 112 years in Staffordshire
An amateur theatre group is to close after putting on performances for more than 100 years.
The Porthill Players, which was set up in Staffordshire in 1911, has made the decision due to falling membership numbers and the cost of putting on shows.
But its president Glynis Mountford said it was ending on a high.
"We've got a lot of happy memories - loads. We've had such fun over the years," she said.
Ms Moutford, who has been involved in the group for more than 30 years, said a lot of people had made friends through it.
Chairman Jonathan Fernyhough said the group began life in a church hall focused on pantomimes and went on to perform at Stoke-on-Trent theatres, including the former Theatre Royal.
Among the highlights, he said, was performing at the Regent Theatre when it reopened in 1999 after a major revamp.
Members also met the late Queen at the official opening.
Mr Fernyhough said the group had been "part of the community" for many years and members were proud of what they achieved.
"It is sad but I think we have done our bit," he said. "We opened the Regent and we met the Queen, amazing."
He said the group contained friends and also family members, including his mother Sheila who sold tickets for about 30 years.
Performances have included South Pacific, Guys and Dolls and Dad's Army.
They were due to put on a variety show in May 2020 but were unable to due to the Covid-19 pandemic and have not put on a show since then.
They plan to hold a celebration in December with a party and some performances for members and supporters.