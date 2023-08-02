Man tackles 100 triathlons over 100 days for friend with MD
- Published
A BT worker hopes to complete 100 triathlons over 100 days to help pay for renovations to his childhood friend's home after he was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy (MD).
Jonathan Kendall lives with the condition at his home in Walsall.
Tom Smee, from Staffordshire, said he wanted to help raise the funds for his friend who was unable to obtain a grant from his local council.
Walsall Council said he was assessed and given advice.
Mr Smee, 29, from Handsacre, near Rugeley, said he aims to complete 90 sprint triathlons, nine Olympic triathlons and one half-Ironman with the aim of raising £75,000 to help Mr Kendall.
MD, which has no cure, leads to loss of muscle function and strength and an increasing level of disability.
Diagnosed with the condition aged 23, Mr Kendall needed adaptations to his home, such as a stair lift and a downstairs wet room, to make his living space more accessible, he said.
He added, after he sought help from his local authority and was unable to obtain a Disability Facilities Grant, he was "disgusted" by their suggestion he use local swimming baths or other public facilities to wash.
"I think it's an unbelievable solution to tell someone who is fully able let alone a solution to try and tell someone who's not able," said the assistant management accountant.
Mr Smee, who has known Mr Kendall since secondary school, said he trained every day since March to complete the challenge.
"I remember me and Jon were the only two people from our friendship group who actually used to go to the gym after school to keep fit, which is really quite heartbreaking for me, because that's one of the key things that we used to do together," Mr Smee said.
Mr Kendall received an assessment from the occupational therapy service, a council spokesman said.
During it, he was given advice about the type of equipment and property adaptations available that could help him to remain living in his current home, they added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk