Man complains after "therapy parrot" turned way from McDonald's
- Published
A man who travels everywhere with his "therapy parrot" has complained after he was asked to leave a McDonald's restaurant.
Jason Russell, from Stoke-on-Trent, suffers from anxiety and says he takes Miley out to give him confidence.
He said he was embarrassed when staff told him he could not stay and wrote to the company.
McDonald's said it was not made clear why he had the parrot and no official documentation was supplied.
Mr Russell claims his anxiety comes from a rare genetic illness and Miley helps him break the ice and start conversations.
"I won't go into a busy restaurant without her, because i get overwhelmed very quickly," he explained.
He takes her in a backpack carrier and said he had just finished eating at the McDonald's on Festival Park in the city when he was approached by two members of staff who asked him to leave.
Mr Russell said he was given no explanation and added: "I wouldn't have minded if was a manager that came over and spoke to us, so we could have had a chat and explained."
He said he was embarrassed because it was carried out in front of other customers, including his friend's granddaughter who he had taken to the restaurant.
The other people in the McDonald's appeared not to mind, Mr Russell claimed.
"The restaurant was full and no-one raised a concern, everybody was actually looking at us and smiling," he said.
A spokesperson for McDonald's said the firm was sorry to hear about his experience and confirmed staff spoke to Mr Russell at the time about the bird he had.
"However it was not made clear to either of them, nor was there any official documentation provided, about the status of this animal," they added.
They said their customer services team was now speaking to Mr Russell.
Mr Russell said he had not had a problem with Miley at other food premises but would now get an official letter from a consultant and a notice to go on the backpack she was carried in.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk