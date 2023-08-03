Stoke-on-Trent pub forced to shut after being hit repeatedly by van
- Published
A landlord has been forced to temporarily shut his pub in Stoke-on-Trent after he says it was repeatedly struck by a van.
The front windows were smashed at the Travellers Rest on Kidsgrove Road, Goldenhill, and part of the wall damaged.
The pub was expected to stay closed for at least a week, Ged Edwards, the landlord said.
The damaged happened at around 01:40 BST on Thursday, police said.
A white van was seen reversing into the pub "multiple times" before driving away, the force added.
The van was followed by a silver Toyota RAV4 which was later found abandoned on Burgess Street, Middleport.
Mr Edwards said he was left having to front the cost of the closure while the structural damage was assessed and fixed.
"It's not very good. What's happened is not the staff's fault so they will continue to get paid while on leave," he said.
"It's me and Caldmore Taverns, who I work for, who will take the brunt of it," he said. "We've had loads of support from locals."
Detectives are reviewing CCTV footage and appealing for further information as well as dashcam footage, Staffordshire Police says.
