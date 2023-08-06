Staffordshire festival to host battle among fireworks designers
A festival will host a contest between designers of fireworks events to produce displays to musical themes.
They are all from a fireworks supplier and will choreograph their displays to random themes, organisers of the Midlands Firework Festival said.
The event will take place at Statfold Country Park, Tamworth, Staffordshire, on 19 August.
It would be a chance for people to watch "best in the industry displays", organiser Sam Beech said.
"For us to be able to get all of the displays in one site, in one day, is quite an accomplishment," he added.
The designers taking part have produced displays for the Rugby World Cup and the London 2012 Olympics.
The festival will also host steam train rides, a roller disco and soft play.
