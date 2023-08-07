New plans submitted to demolish Stoke-on-Trent pub
Plans have been resubmitted to knock down a derelict pub that has stood empty for several years.
The Bell and Bear in Shelton, Stoke-on-Trent, had been branded an "eyesore" by local residents after it was vandalised and fell into disrepair.
The property would be "commercially impossible" to reinstate unless there is some grant funding, the application says.
It adds the property has "significant fire damage".
Developers are proposing to replace it with a supermarket and hotel.
A previous application was refused in April 2023 due to concerns over bats.
This time the application is supported by an ecological assessment for bats which concludes there would be no impact.
A further statement said conducting repairs to the existing building would cost £283,452 due to poor and unsafe conditions.
The Potteries Heritage Society has confirmed its previous objections to the development still stand.
Residents have until 22 August to comment on the plans.