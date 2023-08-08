Burslem man jailed for rape captured on victim's phone
- Published
A man has been jailed for raping a woman after she recorded the attack on her mobile phone.
The victim told police in April 2022 she had been raped by Daniel Shaw four months earlier in Congleton following a night out, Cheshire Police said.
Shaw, 32, from Burslem admitted it was him in the footage but said he could not recall what took place and was drunk at the time. He denied rape.
He was jailed for five years and six months on Monday.
Sentencing followed a trial at Chester Crown Court. He was found guilty in June.
Shaw, of Lawton Street, was also made subject to an indefinite restraining order and notification requirements for life.
Det Con James Atherton praised the woman's bravery throughout the investigation.
"I hope this sentence allows the victim to move forwards, knowing justice has been served and Shaw is now paying the consequences for his actions," he said.
