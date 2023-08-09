Final cause of Newcastle-under-Lyme mum and baby's death undetermined
- Published
An inquest into the deaths of a mother and son on the same day heard an exact cause of death cannot be determined.
Viktorija Mardosiene, 32, and her son Kevin Degutis died 14 hours apart at the same hospital in August 2022.
Kevin died at the Royal Stoke University Hospital after Ms Mardosiene woke to find him unresponsive in her bed. She later collapsed.
North Staffordshire Coroner Duncan Richie said the evidence did not permit him to reach a conclusion.
"It is I appreciate, unfortunate to Victorija's family, that in neither her inquest nor in Kevin's inquest have I been able to identify the medical course of death," he said.
The coroner's verdict ruled that five-month-old Kevin Degutis died from "unascertained non-violent causes, which may be natural or related to co-sleeping with a parent".
After the death of her son on 9 August, Ms Mardosiene, of Dunkirk, Newcastle-under-Lyme, took herself to A&E, where she was "extremely distressed and agitated", Mr Richie said in the inquest's conclusion.
'All appeared normal'
She agreed to be admitted into a psychiatric ward at Birmingham's Heartlands Hospital, where she was regularly checked by nurses.
She was visited at 14:50 BST on 9 August and "all appeared to be normal", said Mr Richie.
Four minutes later, she was found lying on the bedroom floor, unresponsive and not breathing.
Ms Mardosiene was taken to the Royal Stoke hospital where she remained in cardiac arrest and later died.
The coroner ruled Viktorija "died of natural causes" in his verdict because he was able to exclude "all non-natural causes of her death".
Medical investigations found Ms Mardosiene had taken diazepam and paracetamol but there was no evidence she overdosed on the medicines.
A granular material was found in her stomach but was unidentifiable after multiple investigations, the inquest heard.
No evidence of pre-existing medical conditions or signs of disease were found which could have caused Ms Mardosiene or her son's death.
Ms Mardosiene's sister, Tatjana Abraitiene said in the inquest report: "She was my sister and she was so kind, she was full of love."
"We miss her every time, every day, every minute."
