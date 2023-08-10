Community shed in Staffordshire looks for more space to tackle loneliness
A community shed charity which tackles loneliness is looking for a bigger place so it can help more people.
Cannock Chase Shed in Staffordshire provides DIY projects for nearly 30 members to reduce isolation.
Situated in the grounds of the Museum Of Cannock Chase, Hednesford, the group said more room is "desperately needed".
Ray James, 80, lost his wife on New Years Day in 2022 and said being a member of the group provided him with a reason to get up in the morning.
"It's the camaraderie and the friendship of the people here, you feel you're a part of something," he said.
"It's getting that inner spark if you like, otherwise I'd be sitting at home moping."
The group is part of a movement by the charity Men's Sheds, which encourages communities to join together to start conversations and build projects.
Another member, Michael Steventon, said the shed "helps such a lot and everybody is always smiling, always talking".
"Typically of men, we don't talk about our problems, but here we've all got something," he added.
Members of Cannock Chase Shed, which was founded in 2019, spend time building and repairing items for themselves and the community.
Vice-chairman Leslie Jewkes said their current shed was "absolutely packed" with machinery and members.
"A lot of people would like to come and people do come, but they see we're just so short of space," Mr Jewkes added.
The group's treasurer, Peter Ross, said he hoped for a bigger premises to also enable more people with mobility impairments to join the group.
