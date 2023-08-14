Stone: Road closures for final stage of highways scheme near A34
- Published
A road in Staffordshire is set to close for drainage works in the final stage of a £1m highway improvement scheme.
The B5026 Eccleshall Road in Stone will be fully closed, from the A34 to Tilling Drive, from Wednesday 16 to Saturday 19 August.
A signed diversion will be in place throughout, Staffordshire County Council said.
Councillor David Williams said the works would see the installation of new drainage systems under the road.
"Good roads are important for residents, motorists and of course the economy, and it is important to invest in keeping them safe and well maintained," he said.
"The quickest and safest way to do this phase of the work is to fully close the road for four days."
Access to businesses and properties will be maintained from one direction only, from the A34 towards Tilling Drive.
The local authority said the latest phase of the works, expected to be completed by mid-September, had been scheduled to take place during the school holidays when roads were quieter.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk