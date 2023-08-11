Puppy ‘left to die' in box found in Burton upon Trent
The body of a puppy found in a box has prompted concerns she "was dumped alive and left to die".
Children playing on bikes discovered the dog, aged about 10 weeks, opposite the entrance of the RSPCA's Hillfield Animal Home in Burton.
The terrier crossbreed was on top of a towel in an area hidden from view, with puppy pads inside the plastic box.
The RSPCA said it did not know for sure whether she was alive when left, but the actions were "unacceptable".
The animal was found on Wednesday, but it was not known how long she had been there.
RSPCA inspector Ann Bennett said if "she'd been put in a box with a towel and puppy pads then heartbreakingly we are concerned that this puppy was dumped alive and left to die, alone and frightened".
She added there were "so many other options this person" could have taken.
"Why someone would do this to a young, defenceless animal is completely unimaginable and heart-breaking," she said.
The charity is appealing for information.
Last month, the RSPCA released figures showing an increase in intentional cruelty against animals, including 269 reports across Staffordshire in 2022, a rise of 15% from the previous year.
