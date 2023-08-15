Stoke-on-Trent Council in £117m housing stock pledge
- Published
A council has pledged to spend £117m to improve conditions for tenants living in more than 16,5000 homes.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council said the five-year plan aimed to ensure council homes were "comfortable, warm and in good condition".
The investment would be used to carry out vital improvements and bring homes up to modern-day standards, it said.
The work would include installing new kitchens and bathrooms where needed.
Other work is set to include central heating and insulation as well as improvements to landscaping, parking areas, windows, doors and rooves. The investment will be mainly focused on bungalows during the plan's first year to assist elderly residents.
Council cabinet member for housing Chris Robinson, who represents Longton and Meir South, said the insulation improvements would tie in with new fuel poverty policy.
"We've got to make all our properties Band C for 2030 which is part of the government's scheme [for] energy efficiency and we're well on track to do that," he said.
Homes in all parts of the city would be looked at over the five years and the investment was being funded entirely by the council, he added.
"If we can keep people in their homes for longer then it doesn't put so much pressure on the NHS, it doesn't put so much pressure on the social care bill and people tell you they would rather stop in their own properties," he said.
One resident, who has had some work carried out on his home, said he was pleased with what had been done.
David Jones, who has lived in his home for four years, said a new roof had been put on and he was now waiting for the facia to be added, plus new doors and some electrical work.
"It was well needed," he said, "but it's going to be great when it's all finished."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk