"Reckless" girls criticised for Longton bridge walk
- Published
Police have criticised two girls for walking on top of a metal bridge in Staffordshire.
Footage of the pair crossing the bridge in Longton by the train station has been circulating on social media, British Transport Police said.
Officers said the girls' behaviour was "incredibly dangerous" and they could have been "seconds away" from injury or death.
The force said it was looking into the incident.
"Officers are aware of a picture which appears to show two people walking on top of a railway bridge in Longton, and they are now making enquiries into the incident," a spokesperson said.
"We cannot stress enough how incredibly dangerous this sort of behaviour is - these two people could have easily been seconds away from serious injury or death.
"The railway is not a playground and it is not worth risking your life for reckless decisions like this."
