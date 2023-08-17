Potteries firm expanding to secure future jobs
A ceramics manufacturer has been granted permission to build a new development in Stoke-on-Trent as it looks to expand its operations.
Steelite International, based in Middleport, is taking over a vacant site on Newcastle Street following the demolition of 129 homes.
It lies next to an existing extension granted to the firm in 2013.
The new two-storey unit will include warehouse space, a show room, offices and meeting rooms.
Steelite's finance director Jon Cameron said: "We want to make sure we retain pottery manufacture in the Potteries."
Speaking in support of the application at a Stoke-on-Trent City Council meeting on Wednesday, he said production on the site could be traced back 150 years.
"The proposed planning application represents an opportunity to expand our footprint," he added.
"We want to maintain production for the next generation and there is no other option to do so. Going outside the area is not something we want to do."
The application was unanimously approved, with members of Stoke-on-Trent City Council's planning committee saying it would bring a vacant site back into use.
Councillor Andy Platt pointed out Steelite was one of the remaining large manufacturers in the city.
"I think this is something we should be supportive of. It will retain jobs in the city and hopefully expand them," he said.
The firm, which cut about 160 jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, currently employs about 600 people.
