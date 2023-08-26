Beatboxers from across the world gear up for Tamworth final
- Published
A beatbox battle in Staffordshire will showcase a "jaw-dropping display" of global talent, organisers have said.
Twenty five finalists from Singapore, France and the United States will be among those showing their vocal percussion skills in Tamworth.
Hosts Nue said its competition received 60 wildcard entries from 16 countries.
Nue Beatbox Battles takes place at the Atik nightclub on 23 September and will also be live-streamed.
Founder Vic Brown said the event showcased "beatboxing excellence and unites enthusiasts in a celebration of vocal artistry".
Judges at the club in Spinning School Lane will include Hobbit and Epos from the UK and France's Colaps, Faya Braz, and Kim who form part of the act End of the Game.
Nue began its latest programme of arts events and workshops after securing about £30,000 of funding earlier this year.