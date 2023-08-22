Suspended GP Dr Keith Wolverson allowed to return to work
A doctor suspended after asking a woman to remove her veil has been allowed to return to work but with restrictions.
Dr Keith Wolverson stopped working in October last year after his fitness to practise was deemed impaired over the matter and others.
A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) review on Wednesday said he must report to a "responsible officer" on return to duties.
The hearing also queried the extent of his "insight".
It said it was not yet at a "sufficient level" for him to return to unrestricted practice.
But tribunal chairman Oluremi Alabi said a further suspension would be "disproportionate".
The woman subjected to his veil request in 2018 was left "traumatised" by events, a tribunal heard last year.
At the time, he was working as a locum at Royal Stoke University Hospital and Derby Urgent Treatment Centre. He qualified as a GP in 1999.
He made several inappropriate comments about his patients' communication skills and noted in medical records "they need to learn better English", according to the MPTS.
Despite the caveats applied to his return to the profession, the service found Dr Wolverson had developed "further insight into his misconduct" since suspension in October.
A further review hearing is due to be held next year.