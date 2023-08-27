Eleven pet dogs die in fire at private Staffordshire kennels
Eleven pet dogs have died in a fire at a private dog kennels in Staffordshire.
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Saturday morning at the site off The Holloway, Swindon, near Dudley.
The blaze was put out but the dogs were found to be dead, Staffordshire Police said.
A joint investigation was carried out by the fire service and police into the cause which was not thought to be suspicious.
"We understand that this is an upsetting incident which has caused concern in the community," a police spokesperson said.
