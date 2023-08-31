Leek Salvation Army magazine seller, 81, finds love
- Published
A couple aged 81 and 74 have proved it is never too late to find love, after the purchase of a Salvation Army magazine sparked a romance.
Ernie Salt has sold copies of the War Cry in Leek, Staffordshire, for more than 20 years, and would regularly have a chat with Jenny when she bought one.
After one such purchase in May 2022, she invited him out for coffee and Jenny said the "rest is history".
The pair got married in April at The Salvation Army hall in the town.
After living in Hull for 25 years, Jenny moved back to Leek in 2021, because her son and his children were in the area.
She said: "I had liked Ernie for a while and one night, when I went to bed, I said to God, 'can I have Ernie please as I quite like him?'
"The next thing is, I don't know how, but we ended up getting married. That was one prayer that was answered.
"He's honest, he's genuine, there's nothing not to like about him. Everybody loves Ernie."
For his part, Ernie, 81, said he had "no idea" he was "on the radar".
"I think she should've gone to Specsavers actually," he joked.
"People do remark on how happy I now am. So Jenny's done a lot of good in a very short time."
The new Mrs Salt has since moved in with her husband and helps to look after his son Keith.
Both Christians, they even attend each other's church services.
"My Church of England service finishes at 10:30 BST and his starts at 11," Jenny said.
"I do a quick wash-up and get down here for the Sally Army service, so I get best of both worlds... Ernie comes to support me and I support him."