Police patrols after spate of fires on Stafford street
Police have increased patrols in an area after five fires were started deliberately along one street.
Staffordshire Police and firefighters were called to the incidents in Stafford.
"Since June, a total of five separate fires have been reported on North Castle Street, with all of them later being deemed deliberate," said police.
The latest fire involved a garden shed which was "set alight" on 24 August, the force added.
"Our colleagues from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire and later deemed the ignition to be deliberate," a police spokesperson said.
The fires in June were at the rear of houses on the street.
Officers have appealed for any information which could help the investigation.
