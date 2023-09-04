Chris Pincher loses Commons suspension appeal
MP Chris Pincher's appeal against a proposed eight-week suspension from the House of Commons for groping two men at a London club last year has been rejected.
In its report, Parliament's conduct watchdog said the former Conservative deputy chief whip's behaviour amounted to an abuse of power.
The decision means a by-election in his Tamworth seat is a step closer.
MPs will now vote on whether to approve the eight-week punishment.
The move is normally a formality and, if approved, would trigger a recall petition which could lead to a by-election.
An inquiry was launched into the behaviour of the Tamworth MP last year following an incident at the private members Carlton Club in central London.
Parliament's standards commissioner Daniel Greenberg found that Mr Pincher groped a then-employee of the House of Lords on his arm and neck, before groping his bottom.
He also found that he groped a civil servant's bottom and then groped his testicles.
Following the inquiry, MPs on the standards committee concluded Mr Pincher's behaviour was "profoundly damaging".
It had broken the Commons behaviour code by causing significant damage to Parliament's reputation, they added.
In his response to the report in July, Mr Pincher - who now sits as an independent MP - said he wanted to "apologise sincerely" for his conduct.
He said, in a submission to the committee, he accepted his behaviour had damaged his reputation and the government's.
But he rejected the idea he had done significant damage to Parliament's reputation as he argued he spoke at the Carlton Club as a former minister, rather than as an MP.
The recall petition process, if triggered, would see a by-election in his Tamworth seat if 10% of registered voters sign a petition calling for one.
Labour would need a swing of just over 21% to take the Staffordshire seat, where the Conservatives had a 19,000 majority at the last election.
Mr Pincher was elected to the constituency as a Conservative but was suspended from the party after the allegations at the Carlton Club emerged.
The incident also saw his resignation as deputy chief whip and contributed to Boris Johnson's departure from Downing Street.
Since then, he has said he will step down as an MP at the next general election which is expected next year.
