Biker hurt in school coach crash near Abbots Bromley
A elderly man suffered critical injuries when the motorbike he was riding crashed with a coach carrying school children.
It happened at about 08:20 BST on Monday at the junction of the B5013 and B5014 near Abbots Bromley in Staffordshire.
The biker was airlifted to hospital.
No one from the coach required medical treatment, according to West Midlands Ambulance Service.
A spokesman said: "On arrival, ambulance staff found bystanders providing care to the rider of the motorcycle."
