Volunteers needed for Nantwich Street Angels group
Published
Volunteers are needed by a group that supports people who may become vulnerable on a night out.
Street Angels is being launched in Nantwich as the Christmas party season looms, with aid for those who may have had too much to drink among its purposes.
Organisers say they will also support the emergency services.
Amaka Lawton from the Alpha Omega Women Peace and Security Foundation said they would b a "listening ear".
"The Street Angel is the embodiment of all the support you would need if you found yourself in need," she said.
