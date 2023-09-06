Biker dies following school coach crash near Abbots Bromley
- Published
An elderly man has died after the motorbike he was riding crashed with a coach carrying school children.
It happened at about 08:20 BST on Monday at the junction of the B5013 and B5014 near Abbots Bromley in Staffordshire.
The 78-year-old died on Tuesday after he was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Anyone with information and footage of the collision were asked to contact the force.
