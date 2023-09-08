Trapeze, beatbox and bands at Art of Tamworth weekend
A new two-day festival is set to bring street artists and trapeze performers to Tamworth Castle this weekend.
Organiser New Urban Era (Nue) said Art of Tamworth on Saturday and Sunday would "bring together the best of what the group has to offer".
High-wire performers Flying Peach will offer trapeze workshops and visitors can learn percussion and DJ skills and find out about recyclable art.
The castle grounds festival takes place alongside We Love Tamworth events.
"The concept behind Art of Tamworth is to bring together everything Nue has to offer over one weekend and give opportunities to local artists and creative venues to promote themselves to the wider public," said the art group's founder Vic Brown.
He said Nue was "excited to work in partnership with the Tamworth creative community" and hoped to see the event grow in the future.
Local artists Wingy and N4T4 will be among those painting large murals, and visitors can also enjoy a sculpture trail, from South Staffordshire College, and yoga.
"Some of the town's most-loved bands," would be performing on the main stage, Mr Brown added, and Nue would present a beatbox showcase from UK champion ABH and spoken-word performance from Joe Cook.
Live music will take place at venues in the town centre, including the Tamworth Tap and The Old Bank House.
Nue announced a programme of activities after securing £29,850 Arts Council funding and £2,000 from the borough council.