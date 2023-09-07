MP Chris Pincher quits after losing groping appeal
Former Tory whip Chris Pincher has resigned his seat after losing his appeal against a proposed eight-week suspension for drunkenly groping two men.
It means the government will face another by-election.
The Parliament's standards committee found the Tamworth MP groped two men at London's Carlton Club.
It described his "completely inappropriate" behaviour as an "abuse of power".
Mr Pincher, who had been sitting as an independent MP, had previously announced he would be standing down at the next election.
In a statement on Thursday, Mr Pincher said he came to the decision to resign after talking to his family and his staff.
He said: "I do not want my constituents to be put to further uncertainty, and so in consequence I have made arrangements to resign and leave the Commons."