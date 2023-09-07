Murder arrest after woman injured in Tamworth dies
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman found injured in Tamworth.
Emergency services attended an address on Raygill in Stonydelph at about 20:45 BST on 2 September following reports of a woman in distress.
The woman, in her 30s, was found with injuries and taken to hospital but she died the following day, police said.
A 50-year-old man from Tamworth detained on suspicion of murder has since been released on bail.
Staffordshire Police is appealing for further information and has set up a cordon at the address.
