Vigilance warning after bird flu case confirmed in Uttoxeter
- Published
Bird flu has been confirmed in Staffordshire after a case was identified at a farm.
The county council said it was identified near Uttoxeter on Thursday.
The Trading Standards Animal Health team said it was working with the Animal and Plant Health Agency to advise local poultry and captive bird keepers .
Anyone spotting injured or dead birds should report them to the Defra helpline, the council added.
Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for Trading Standards at the council said: "We have seen a rise in cases of avian influenza over the last few years and it's really important we are aware and do what we can to reduce the spread of it.
"While the risk to the public from this strain of avian flu is very low, birdkeepers should follow any guidance and have all the necessary biosecurity measures in place.
"Anyone visiting the countryside, green spaces or country parks should also follow any local guidance. People should not touch or try to rescue injured birds as they could be infected."
