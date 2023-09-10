West Midlands: Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning
Thunderstorms could bring disruption to parts of the West Midlands, the Met Office is warning.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for parts of Staffordshire, Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, as well as the West Midlands conurbation.
It is in place from 14:00 to 23:59 BST.
Up to 50mm (2in) of rain could fall in under two hours and "large hail and lightning are likely additional hazards", the Met Office said.
Some people could also be in store for flash flooding and strong winds, with warnings about possible road access and public transport problems.
