Stoke-on-Trent major roads transformation to start this month
- Published
Work to transform two major roads through Stoke-on-Trent is due to begin this month.
The city council will carry out work on Station Road and College Road using £29m from the government's Transforming Cities Fund.
It said they were "key routes" but were "in very poor condition with extensive carriageway repairs required".
The work includes wider footpaths, road safety measures and improved cycle routes and will start in the autumn.
The council's programme director, Matt Connell, said it looked "straightforward on paper" but was a "really complex project".
The scheme will involved road closures, the rerouting of traffic and it will be carried out over a number of phases over the next 18 months.
The council said Station Road will also get new signage for drivers, new disabled bays and drop-off facilities, new pedestrian crossings, new bus shelters and speed enforcement to protect rail-users visiting the station.
As well as getting wider pavements, College Road will get new crossings, segregated cycle routes, a shared carriageway south of Avenue Road, new bus stops and residents parking.
The money for the work was received in 2020.