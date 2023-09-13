Burton-upon-Trent: Cyclist, 13, dies after being hit by lorry
A 13-year-old cyclist has died after being hit by a lorry in Staffordshire.
The bicycle and the white Renault collided at the junction of Shobnall Road and Wellington Street in Burton-upon-Trent at about 08:30 BST on Wednesday, the ambulance service said.
The boy suffered serious injuries and died at the scene. The man driving the lorry was treated for shock.
Witnesses or anyone with CCTV and dashcam footage have been asked to contact Staffordshire Police.
