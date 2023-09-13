Two women arrested after man dies in Stoke-on-Trent
- Published
Two women have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences after a man died in Stoke-on-Trent.
The victim, 34, was confirmed dead at a house in Eastfield Drive, Hanley, after reports he was in cardiac arrest.
Emergency services were called to the scene just after 02:05 BST on Wednesday.
Staffordshire Police said the man's death was being treated as "unexpected" and a cordon had been put in place while officers investigate the scene.
A woman, 43, from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. She has since been released on bail.
Another woman, aged 41, also from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and remains in police custody.
The Staffordshire force said the man's family was being supported by specially trained officers and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
