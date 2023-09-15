Group seeks 10,000 Stoke people to support city regeneration
A group launched to support the regeneration of Stoke-on-Trent has set itself a target of forging links with 10,000 people connected to the city.
Made in Stoke is hoping to create a community of Stoke "ex-pats" whose experience could contribute.
The group said the support could come in many forms and would "bring people together, share stories, share opportunities and make introductions".
So far, more than 300 people have signed up.
James Routledge, one of the people leading the group, said: "We want to create connections with those people and in some way bring them back to have an impact on our city."
He explained this could be "through their time, through their talent, through providing or possibly even investing or donating money or just simply being a role model".
He added: "The Made in Stoke community is for anyone with a connection to Stoke-on-Trent or North Staffordshire. You were born, educated, raised, lived or worked [there]."
