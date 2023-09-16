Call for litter-pickers to help clean up Stoke-on-Trent
- Published
Enforcement teams have cleared up 1,700 incidents of illegal rubbish-dumping in Stoke-on-Trent over the past 100 days.
They have also issued more than 400 fixed penalty notices.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council has invited local businesses and residents to help pick up litter, with councillor Amjid Wazir, lead for the environment, saying: "We can't do it all."
The authority has arranged a "community clean up" event in Hanley Park on Saturday.
The council has asked people to pledge their support to help keep Stoke-on-Trent clean.
Mr Wazir said: "I appeal to you, our passionate residents to actively tell us what is wrong with the city, to help us take action.
"Those who are able, pick up a bin bag and help love where you live."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk