Date confirmed for Tamworth by-election
- Published
A date has been set for a parliamentary by-election for the Tamworth constituency.
It will be held on 19 October and it follows the resignation of the Conservative MP Chris Pincher.
He resigned his seat after losing his appeal against a proposed Commons suspension for drunkenly groping two men.
Several candidates who will contest the seat have already been announced as their campaigns get under way.
Sarah Edwards has been confirmed as the candidate who will represent Labour and Andrew Cooper for the Conservatives.
Sunny Virk will stand for the Liberal Democrats and Richard Kingstone is an Independent candidate.
Ian Cooper will represent Reform UK.
Residents living in the Tamworth constituency, who are registered to vote, will start to receive their poll cards from 23 September and can register to vote until 3 October.
