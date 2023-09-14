Woman held over manslaughter after man dies in Stoke-on-Trent

Emergency services were called to Eastfield Drive in Stoke-on-Trent on Wednesday
By Allen Cook
BBC News, West Midlands

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of a man in Stoke-on-Trent.

The victim, 34, was confirmed dead at a house in Eastfield Drive, Hanley, at about 02:05 BST on Wednesday, police said.

Paramedics and police were called to reports that the man was in cardiac arrest.

The 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remained in custody.

On Wednesday, Staffordshire Police said the man's death was being treated as "unexpected".

The woman, from Stoke-on-Trent, was initially arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

Another woman, aged 43, also from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and released on bail.

