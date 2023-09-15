Netherton bakery plant fire: More than 100 firefighters tackle blaze
- Published
More than 100 firefighters have been tackling a large fire at a West Midlands bakery processing plant.
Crews were called to David Wood Foods Bakery in Crackley Way, Netherton, at about 12:00 BST to reports of a fire on the first floor.
The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported, West Midlands Fire Service said.
Smoke could be seen billowing from the site and Pear Tree Lane was shut as crews tried to extinguish the blaze.
Police, ambulance, the local council and site representatives were at the scene and advised people to avoid the area.
Crews were still at the scene on Friday evening trying to stop the fire spreading.
Local residents have been told to keep windows and doors closed.
