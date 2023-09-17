Suicide charity volunteer who lost sister wins BBC Make A Difference Award
- Published
A woman who volunteers at a suicide charity after losing her sister, has won a BBC Make A Difference Award.
BBC Radio Stoke awarded Leah Harris the volunteer award on Saturday at the Potteries Museum and Art Gallery.
BBC Make a Difference started during the coronavirus pandemic to highlight good work being done by people in their communities.
Ms Harris, who also lost her sister's partner to suicide, said: "I'm really shocked - I didn't think I'd win it."
"I had to put waterproof mascara on because I've cried the whole time," she added.
'Gave me focus'
Ms Harris volunteers at the local group of Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide in Stafford.
When she lost her sister in 2019, she said there was not any support in Stafford so set up the local branch.
She said it gave her a "focus" during the grief with her sister.
"It [the award] is going to bring us more publicity so hopefully we will be able to help even more people," Ms Harris said.
"We're like a little dysfunctional family".
The Fundraising Award went to 10-year-old Alfie who raised £14k for various charities in just over two years.
Charities he has supported are Young Minds, Dementia, MND and three young children who were going through childhood illnesses.
He achieves this through his passion of taking pictures of trucks and then putting together a calendar - Alfie's Trucking Calendars - which he sells to raise money.
Alfie said it was "amazing" to win albeit a bit "nerve wracking" walking on stage.
The carer award went to Katy Bostock who has been a foster carer for 10 years.
She has cared for numerous children of all ages and steps in to help other foster carers by looking after their children on respite at the same time.
"It's a real honour, there were some amazing people so to be part of it anyway it's amazing," Ms Bostock said.
"I love what I do," she added.
The Community Award went to the Portland Inn Project which puts on many events through the year including a youth club, women's group, creative workshops and a full summer programme.
They organise away days and trips for the families on the estate and even launched 'PIP TV' through lockdown when no one could go out, where they uploaded craft workshops and exercise tutorials.
Nic Colley, who won The Great Neighbour Award, is known by many in Fegg Hayes and seen as someone people can go to for help.
She supports lonely older residents, encouraging them to get out and gives people information on where to get financial help.
Last year she organised Grace Night in memory of a local resident, to raise funds for Approach UK and Fegg Hayes Futures.
Ms Colley said she was "speechless" to have won.
The Bravery Award went to Newcastle Walking Cricket Club after one of their members went into cardiac arrest while batting.
Steve, Barbara and Judith from the group all performed CPR until the emergency services arrived to help fellow player Ken, who survived.
The Green Award went to Moorlands Climate Action, a group that provides a repair cafe, energy saving workshops, sustainability workshops and community outreach.
The group, which has been running for four years, said they were "amazed" to win.
The Together Award went to Stoke-on-Trent Pride, run by Carl Gratty.
The event has quickly grown into one of the city's biggest and most vibrant annual festivals.
Mr Gratty has raised more than £100,000 in the years of being chairperson to enable the event to grow.
The event turns Hanley Park into a magical array of colours supported by street performers, dancers, singers and local artists.
BBC Radio Stoke's editor Aftab Gulzar, said: "The Make a Difference Awards are a fantastic way to showcase all of the great things people do across Staffordshire and Cheshire.
"It's often work which goes unnoticed and the awards are a chance to shine a spotlight on the people who make our world a better place."
