Stonnall: Police urge not to share fatal dog attack footage
- Published
Police are urging anyone with footage of a fatal dog attack not to share it for the sake of the victim's family.
On Thursday, Ian Price was attacked by two suspected American bully XLs in Stonnall, near Walsall, Staffordshire, and died later that day.
Staffordshire Police said it was aware of footage circulating on social media and urged people to send it to them instead.
"This was a horrendous incident," the force added.
"We understand that the impact felt by the local community is large.
"We would urge anyone with footage of the attack to not post or share it on social media for the sake of the victim's family.
"It's important that anyone with video evidence from this incident send it to us instead."
A 30-year-old man from the Lichfield area was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter but has now been released on conditional bail.
Mr Price was described by a close friend as a "pillar of the community" and added that he always put his family first.
"He was a devoted husband and father-of two, son and brother," Rob Ellwood said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk