Friend pays tribute to man killed in Stonnall dog attack
A friend of a man who died after being attacked by two dogs has paid tribute to him and said "nobody deserves to leave us like that".
On Thursday, Ian Price was attacked by two suspected American bully XLs in Stonnall, Staffordshire, and died later that day.
Dave Turner described him as "a very prominent part of village life, always there to help people".
He said his friend's death had sent "a shockwave throughout the village".
Mr Turner said they had first met 20 years ago when their children started school together and had been friends ever since.
He described them as "dads on the school run together" and said: "Ian was everybody's friend really and everybody knew him and nobody would ever say a bad word about him."
Mr Turner said he had played golf with Mr Price once a month and described him as "incredibly good company".
Someone who enjoyed sports, Mr Price was "very much community spirited".
Mr Turner said Stonnall was "very close knit community" and there had been "instant talk" when news of the attack had broken.
He said: "Many of us know Ian's family and we want to help Ian's family as much as we can by being there both physically and spiritually."
On Friday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to ban American bully XL dogs following Mr Price's death.
A 30-year-old man from the Lichfield area who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has since been released on conditional bail.
He had initially been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of dogs dangerously out of control, causing injury.
Staffordshire Police also said it was also aware of footage of the fatal dog attack circulating on social media and urged people not to share the video.
More than £20,000 has been raised through an online fundraising page to support them.
Mr Turner said the response had been "phenomenal" and added: "I think people in these times realise more than ever that life is precious following Covid and following all the other events in the world."
A candlelit vigil for Mr Price will be held in Stonnall at 19:00 BST on Saturday.
