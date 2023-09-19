Part of building collapses in Stafford industrial estate fire
More than 40 firefighters have tackled a blaze at an industrial estate, in which part of a building collapsed.
The fire service said it deemed the blaze to be accidental, after crews were called to a single-storey business in Stafford on Monday afternoon.
Paramedics treated three people at the St Albans Road scene for minor injuries and smoke inhalation.
The fire was extinguished within five hours. The area was inspected at night to ensure the blaze was fully put out.
The fire service, which was alerted at about 14:15 BST, said it had spread quickly, but was quickly brought under control.
