Stoke-on-Trent Wedgwood sculpture to be rebuilt by end of year

Josiah Wedgwood sculpture
The Josiah Wedgwood sculpture, carved from red bricks, was first unveiled in 1986
By Maisie Olah
BBC News, West Midlands

A sculpture that was mistakenly demolished during roadworks in Stoke-on-Trent is expected to be rebuilt by the end of the year.

The statue of local manufacturing magnate Josiah Wedgwood was knocked down in Festival Park in February.

The mistake led to the then deputy leader of the council, Conservative Daniel Jellyman, standing down.

Council leader Jane Ashworth said a list of protected art works was being made to avoid a similar incident.

"We can't have politicians interfering with routine operational matters like knocking down a statue, because we aren't the right people to do that," Labour councillor Ms Ashworth told BBC Radio Stoke.

Jason Lancaster
The council said the sculpture had been knocked down in a "significant operational error"

She added that a company had been found to remake some of the bricks damaged in the demolition, but she did not know the cost.

"I think we should get things moving before Christmas," Ms Ashworth said.

The Wedgwood statue had been in Festival Park since 2009.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.