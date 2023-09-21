Campaigner finally becomes Newcastle-under-Lyme burgess
A campaigner who fought for women to be given a ceremonial title normally reserved for men has finally succeeded.
Pauline Dawson has advocated for Newcastle-under-Lyme to permit women to take up the role of burgess for 20 years.
It is similar to a freeman of a town and would have historically meant having special rights in the town.
Ms Dawson, who will be initiated this month said it will be a "memorable occasion".
Burgesses were given the right to use common land surrounding the town and, until now, entry has been limited to men.
Rules stipulate that admission via hereditary rights is only applicable to sons of members, making Ms Dawson ineligible despite her grandfather, father and brother all being burgesses.
She began campaigning more than two decades ago and the burgesses recently voted in favour of permitting women and accepted her application to join.
Ms Dawson said: "Ever since my dad first told me the story of the burgesses, it's been important to me and my life.
"Becoming a burgess means the legacy can carry on through my own family and I'm very excited and looking forward to loved ones coming from all over the country for my initiation - it will be a memorable occasion for all of us."
In celebration, the 86-year-old's home, Belong care village, is hosting an exhibition documenting the burgesses history, with exhibits including photographs, certificates and maps, a reproduction of its common seal, and items of clothing worn by its members.
