Stoke-on-Trent school in lockdown after 'attack' by intruder
A secondary school said it went into lockdown when a pupil was attacked by a boy who broke into the premises.
The Discovery Academy in Stoke-on-Trent confirmed the intruder came on to site on Wednesday morning and was accompanied by a girl.
"This was dealt with immediately by staff and the police were informed that the attacker had left the premises," a spokesperson said.
Staffordshire Police has been approached for comment.
In a statement, the school said it had followed "lockdown procedures" to ensure the safety of staff and students after the intruders later returned "outside the school gates" and "tried to get back on site".
The affected pupil was being supported by their mum and school staff, the spokesperson explained.
"We would advise that this is now a matter for the police and would ask for restrain on comments via social media, which could be detrimental to any course of action which Staffordshire Police may take," they added.
