Stoke-on-Trent event celebrates connection with ceramics industry
A series of events have been organised to celebrate Stoke-on-Trent's connection with the ceramics industry.
Stoke on Clay is a six-week community festival, celebrating the city's heritage and showcasing current talent.
Beginning on Saturday, there will be exhibitions, workshops and community events in venues including Brampton Museum.
Will Boyce, one of the organisers, said there was still a big community of ceramicists working in the area.
This is the third year that the event has been held and about 25 people will be displaying their works.
"There is a big community of active artisans involved in ceramics," Mr Boyce said.
"It is still the home of ceramics in this country - it always will be in my opinion - and it is history and its ongoing cultural development is so important."
